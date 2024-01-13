Burnley signs David Datro Fofana on loan. Chelsea forward spent half-season at Union Berlin

LONDON (AP) — Burnley has signed David Datro Fofana on loan until the end of the season after the Chelsea forward spent the first half of the campaign with Union Berlin. The 21-year-old Fofana scored two goals in 17 appearances for the Bundesliga team. He says Burnley will be “a really good place for me to progress.” Fofana watched from the Turf Moor stands Friday as Luton scored a controversial late goal in a 1-1 draw with Vincent Kompany’s team.

