Burnley scores inside 16 seconds in 5-0 win over Sheffield United to end losing run at home in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley has scored inside 16 seconds for the fastest goal in the English Premier League this season on its way to a 5-0 win over 10-man Sheffield United. The result lifted the team out of last place and ended its record seven-match losing run at home in stylish fashion. Jay Rodriguez’s deflected header gave Vincent Kompany’s team a perfect start at Turf Moor. Jacob Bruun Larsen made it 2-0 in the 29th minute. Oli McBurnie was sent off for a second yellow card in first-half stoppage time. Zeki Amdouni, American-born winger Luca Koleosho and Josh Brownhill added further goals in the second half.

