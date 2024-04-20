Burnley routs Sheffield United to boost survival chances. Luton sunk by Brentford

Burnley’s hopes of English Premier League survival have been boosted by routing last-placed Sheffield United 4-1. Vincent Kompany’s team is putting together a late-season bid to avoid the drop with only one loss in seven in the league. Burnley is three points from safety. The win on Saturday at Bramall Lane pushed Sheffield United closer to relegation and 10 points from safety with five games to go. A good day for Burnley was made even better as relegation rival Luton was hammered at home by Brentford 5-1.

