Burnley removes spectator from stadium after Man City player struck by lighter

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley says the club removed a spectator who threw a lighter at Manchester City defender Rico Lewis during the first half of the teams’ Premier League game. The object appeared to hit Lewis on the side of his face when he was on the ground near one of the corner flags at Turf Moor. Burnley says the incident was “unacceptable.” The club says “the person responsible has been identified and removed from the ground by the police.” There was a brief delay late in the game when a spectator attempted to get onto the field. He was stopped by security before reaching the playing surface. City won 3-0.

