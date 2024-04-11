Burnley manager Vincent Kompany handed touchline ban for criticizing referee

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley manager Vincent Kompany will not be on the touchline for his relegation-threatened team’s Premier League match against Brighton on Saturday after being punished for his criticism of a referee. Kompany has been handed a two-match touchline ban for misconduct because of his actions and comments following a penalty decision that led to a red card for Burnley defender Lorenz Assignon in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea on March 30. One match of the ban is suspended until Dec. 31. Kompany was also fined 10,000 pounds ($12,500). Burnley is in next-to-last place in the standings and six points from safety with six games left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.