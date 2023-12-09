Burnley goalie Trafford frustrates Brighton in EPL draw

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton has been frustrated by a superb performance from Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and had to come from behind at home to draw 1-1 in the English Premier League. Brighton ended up eighth in the standings on goal difference, missing a chance to leapfrog Tottenham, Manchester United and Newcastle. Burnley’s valuable point kept it second to last on goal difference. Burnley scored against the run of play thanks to Wilson Odobert’s sensational solo effort at the end of the first half. Burnley looked set to claim a second away win in the league. But Simon Adingra headed in from Pascal Gross’ cross in the 77th minute and Brighton bombarded the Burnley goal. Trafford, however, produced the form of his life to deny Brighton.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.