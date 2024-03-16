Burnley claims first win of 2024 by beating 10-man Brentford 2-1 in Premier League

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley has registered its first win in 11 Premier League games by beating 10-man Brentford 2-1 at Turf Moor. The Clarets took the lead through a 10th-minute penalty from Jacob Bruun Larsen that was given after a foul on Vitinho by Sergio Reguilon. The Spanish left back received a straight red card for the offense. David Datro Fofana doubled Burnley’s advantage with a deftly taken finish in the 62nd. Kristoffer Ajer pulled a goal back for Brentford in the 83rd but Burnley was able to see out its first victory of 2024 and only its fourth in the league this season.

