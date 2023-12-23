Burnley beats Fulham in first EPL game handled by a female referee

LONDON (AP) — Burnley has scored long-range goals through Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge to beat Fulham 2-0 in the first English Premier League game to be handled by a female referee. Rebecca Welch was the match official for the game at Craven Cottage in a landmark moment for the competition. Burnley earned its third win. It took the lead in the 47th minute after neat build-up play saw the ball arrive at the feet of Odobert. He took a touch and curled a shot into the top right corner. Berge made it 2-0 after 66 minutes when he retrieved the ball on the halfway line and drove to the edge of Fulham’s box where he rifled his strike past Bernd Leno.

