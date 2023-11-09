Burnley and South Africa striker Lyle Foster takes time away from soccer due to mental-health issues

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley striker Lyle Foster is taking an indefinite period away from soccer because of mental-health problems. Burnley says the South Africa international is in the care of specialists after he told the Premier League club he has had a recurrence of issues around his mental well-being. Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says the club is offering Foster “access to all the expertise and clinical support that he needs.” Foster joined Burnley from Belgian club Westerlo in January and helped the northwest team gain promotion to the Premier League. He has scored three goals in seven league appearances this season. The 23-year-old Foster’s last appearance was in the 3-0 loss at Brentford on Oct. 21.

