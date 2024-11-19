Burnett, Donaldson key Michigan with season-highs as Wolverines roar past Miami (OH) 94-67

ANN ARBOR, Mich, (AP) — Nimari Burnett scored a season high 18 points and Auburn transfer Tre Donaldson matched his career high with 16 as Michigan roared away from Miami (OH) in the second half to post a 94-67 win in an opening-round game in the Fort Myers Tipoff tournament. Michigan held an eight-point lead, 44-36 at intermission and opened the second half with an 8-0 run kicked off by a Burnett jumper and a Roddy Gayle Jr. 3-pointer, the first of eight treys the Wolverines knocked down in the final 20 minutes. The team finished shooting 58.3% from the field (35 of 60) and 48.3% from long range (14 of 29).

