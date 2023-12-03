Burmester wins South African Open Championship by three shots for second straight win on home soil

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Dean Burmester has shot a 4-under 68 in the final round of the South African Open Championship to secure back-to-back wins on home soil. Burmester started the day two shots off the lead but made six birdies and two bogeys in tricky conditions to finish at 11 under for the tournament. He finished three shots ahead of Italian Renato Paratore, Swede Jesper Svensson and South African Ryan van Velzen. The 34-year-old Burmester now has four European tour victories. He won the Joburg Open by three shots last week.

