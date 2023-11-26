Burmester wins Joburg Open by 3 shots ahead of Fichardt to open European tour season

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Dean Burmester has shot a 6-under 64 to win the Joburg Open by three strokes in the European tour’s season-opener. Burmester made six birdies in a bogey-free round to finish on 18-under 262 for the tournament. Fellow South African Darren Fichardt also shot 64 to finish second, two strokes ahead of defending champion Dan Bradbury in third place. The 2024 season began only four days after the 2023 one finished in Dubai. The event marks the start of three straight tournaments taking place in South Africa and co-sanctioned with the country’s Sunshine Tour.

