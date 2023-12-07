Burmester launches bid for third straight European tour title with 69 at Alfred Dunhill Championship

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Dean Burmester’s bid for a third straight victory on the European tour has gotten off to a solid start after the South African golfer shot 3-under 69 in the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane. He is four strokes off first-round leader Robin Williams. The No. 77-ranked Burmester is coming off winning back-to-back titles in his home country. They were at the Joburg Open two weeks ago and the South African Open Championship last week. Burmester had four birdies and a bogey around Leopard Creek Golf Club. The last player to win three consecutive events on the European tour was the late Seve Ballesteros in 1986.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.