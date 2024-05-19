Burmester finishes long day at PGA Championship within 4 shots of leaders heading into final round

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dean Burmester completed the final two holes of his second round early Saturday at Valhalla Golf Club and the resident of South Africa followed a 6-under 65 with a third-round 3-under 68 in the afternoon and moved within four shots of leaders Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele. Burmester began the week as one of 16 golfers from Saudi-backed LIV in the championship and now stands with American Bryson DeChambeau as the only two left — both in contention for the title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.