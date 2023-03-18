Burling’s Kiwis take lead in SailGP regatta in home waters

Peter Burling steered his Kiwi catamaran to finishes of second, first and second in home waters to take the lead in the New Zealand Sail Grand Prix Christchurch. Burling had a strong day in gusty conditions in front of thousands of Kiwi fans. He’s looking to solidify Team New Zealand’s spot in the Season 3 standings in tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league and earn a spot in the season-ending $1 million, winner-take-all, three-boat Grand Final in early May. The Kiwis scored 28 points, four ahead of Canada and its New Zealand-born skipper, Phil Robertson. Sir Ben Ainslie has Emirates Great Britain in third with 23 points.

