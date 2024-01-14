Burling skippers Kiwis to 2nd straight SailGP win to close gap with rival Aussies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Peter Burling skippered New Zealand to its second straight SailGP victory, claiming the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix to pull closer to rival Australia in the Season 4 standings. Burling beat Spain’s Diego Botin and Team USA’s Taylor Canfield in the podium race in light wind on the Persian Gulf. Burling’s rival from across the Tasman Sea, three-time defending SailGP champion Tom Slingsby of Team Australia, missed the podium race for the first time this season and finished seventh. The Kiwis jumped from third to second in the season standings in tech billionaire Larry Ellison’s global league.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.