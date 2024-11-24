Burling beats the British again, skippering the Black Foils to victory in SailGP’s season opener

Peter Burling skippered the New Zealand Black Foils to victory in SailGP’s season-opening regatta in Dubai. Once again, he beat a British crew as he did in winning his third straight America’s Cup a month ago. Burling aggressively squeezed his 50-foot foiling catamaran inside Emirates Great Britain and its new helmsman, Dylan Fletcher, going through the fourth gate to take the lead. The move was green-flagged by the umpires and the Black Foils went on to win the podium race. Taylor Canfield steered the United States to third place aboard its foiling 50-foot catamaran that’s painted the same color as the Statue of Liberty.

