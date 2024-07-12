Burling and his Kiwi Black Foils are setting a course toward a $2 million SailGP payday

The final day of SailGP’s Season 4 could bring a nice seven-figure payday for skipper Peter Burling and his Team New Zealand Black Foils on San Francisco Bay. The Kiwis head into the final regatta already having clinched a spot in the $2 million, winner-take-all Grand Final, the biggest cash prize in sailing. Their two opponents will be determined via five fleet races on Saturday and Sunday in front of the Golden Gate Bridge. Three-time defending SailGP champion Tom Slingsby and Team Australia have a good chance of making the final if they can stay in the top three and keep their 50-foot foiling catamaran, the Flying Roo, in one piece.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.