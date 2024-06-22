Burleson’s first big league multi-homer game lifts Cardinals over Giants 9-4 and back over .500

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Burleson had a career-high five RBIs with his first multi-homer game and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a three-run, first-inning deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants 9-4 Saturday and move back over .500.

Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan also homered for the Cardinals, who at 38-37 matched their season high of one game over .500. They were also 5-4 and 36-35.

“I think a lot of us are clicking at this time,” Burleson said. “We’ll just keep carrying that and hopefully it leads to wins.”

Burleson hit a three-run homer in the fourth off Jordan Hicks for a 5-4 lead and a two-run drive against Sean Hjelle in the sixth, his 12th home run this season. The top three batters in the Cardinals’ order were 7 for 14 with three homers and eight RBIs, including three hits and one RBI from Masyn Winn from the leadoff spot.

“We definitely feed off each other,” Burleson said. “Just watching that guy hit in front of me and put good at-bats together and then, when he’s on base, if he hits a single, it’s more than likely a double so he’s probably going to be in scoring position for me.”

St. Louis Cardinals' Alec Burleson, right, is congratulated by teammate Masyn Winn, left, after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday June 22, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joe Puetz

Facing his original team for the first time, Hicks (4-4) allowed a career-high five earned runs, six hits and three walks in four innings. The 27-year-old right-hander was traded to Toronto last July 30, then became a free agent and signed a $44 million, four-year contract with the Giants.

“It was a good experience being back out there at Busch,” Hicks said. “Overall, I just didn’t have my best stuff today, and I’m just looking to move on after this one.”

San Francisco (36-41) has lost four straight and six of seven.

Miles Mikolas (6-6) improved to 3-0 in his last four starts, allowing four runs, six hits and two walks in an outing in which he retired his final 10 batters. He has pitched at least six innings in six straight starts.

“We talked about kind of what he’s doing with his arm just being able to get that sinker with a little bit more late life to it,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “He got ahead of guys today, and all of his other stuff was working. He has a lot going for him right now, and he feels comfortable throwing anything in any count which is what makes him good.

Cardinals center fielder Michael Siani left with bruised ribs after making a diving catch to rob Thairo Estrada of a hit, ending the third. Third baseman Nolan Arenado came out after seven innings because of left forearm discomfort. Arenado missed Thursday’s game at Birmingham, Alabama, after his right elbow was bruised when hit by a pitch the previous night in Miami.

Michael Conforto, who entered hitless in 10 at-bats and in a 4-for-51 slide, was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Giants. Struggling since he returned June 3 from a strained right hamstring, Confoto hit a two-run single following Jorge Soler’s RBI single in the first, then lined an RBI double in the third for a 4-2 lead.

“It’s been a rough stretch,” Conforto said. “It’s good to start off the game with a hit and bring some guys home and deliver for the team. To go out there and barrel the ball again was just another reinforcement of all the work that we’ve been putting in. We’ve been working really hard, so hopefully we’re headed in the right direction.”

Goldschmidt hit his 350th homer with a two-run drive in the first for his 10th this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: LHP Blake Snell (strained left groin) is to start Sunday for Triple-A Sacramento. LHP Robbie Ray (left elbow surgery) is to pitch in relief after making four appearances in the Arizona Rookie League. 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (strained left hamstring) is to start a rehab assignment with the RiverCats. … RHP Keaton Winn (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day IL and OF Mike Yastrzemski (strained left oblique) on the 10-day, both retroactive to Friday. INF David Villar and OF Luis Matos were recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Cardinals: C Iván Herrera (lower back tightness) was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to Wednesday and St. Louis selected the contract of C Nick Raposo from Triple-A Memphis. C Willson Contreras (left arm fracture) was scheduled to start at catcher for Memphis on Saturday night, a day after catching seven innings.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Logan Webb (6-5, 2.99 ERA) will face Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray (8-4, 2.95 ERA) Sunday.

