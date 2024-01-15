Burkina Faso’s Edmond Tapsoba hoping for country’s first Africa Cup title after years of near misses

AMOUSSOUKRO, Ivory Coast (AP) — Burkina Faso is bidding for its first African Cup of Nations title after one final and two semifinal appearances since 2013. Edmond Tapsoba finished on the team of the tournament when Burkina Faso was only stopped by eventual winner Senegal in the semifinals two years ago. The central defender says the Burkinabè have grown stronger in the meantime, with a good chance of finally clinching the title at the 13th attempt in neighboring Ivory Coast. Burkina Faso opens its Africa Cup campaign against Mauritania in Bouaké on Tuesday, four days before it faces Algeria. Burkina Faso plays its final game in Group D against Angola in Yamoussoukro on Jan. 23.

