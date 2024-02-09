Burkina Faso won’t continue with coach Hubert Velud after disappointing Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Burkina Faso says it will replace French coach Hubert Velud “as soon as possible” following the team’s disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign. The Burkinabè Football Federation said Friday that its executive committee had decided the day before not to renew Velud’s contract. It did not name a successor. Burkina Faso exited at the first hurdle in the knockout stage with a 2-1 defeat to Mali in the round of 16.

