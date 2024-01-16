Burkina Faso edges Mauritania 1-0 in Africa Cup. Namibia claims historic first win

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Bertrand Traoré has scored a late stoppage-time penalty for Burkina Faso to edge Mauritania 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations opening game. The match in Bouaké was heading toward becoming the first goal-less draw of the tournament until Nouh Mohamed El Abd fouled Issa Kaboré in the penalty area in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. Traoré held his nerve and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to score in the 96th minute and secure three points for the “Stallions.” Deon Hotto pounced late for Namibia to upset Tunisia 1-0 and claim the country’s first-ever Africa Cup win in their Group E opening game. South Africa faces Mali later.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.