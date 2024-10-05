Burkett’s 52-yard TD pass to Carter, Aden’s 84-yard scoring run help Albany beat Cornell 31-10

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Myles Burkett threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jacari Carter and Faysal Aden capped the scoring with an 84-yard run to help Albany pull away late and beat Cornell 31-10. Burkett hurled a deep pass down the middle to Carter, who made the catch as he tumbled into the end zone, despite defensive pass interference, to make it 13-7 about 2 minutes into the second half and Albany (2-3) led the rest of the way. John Opalka kicked field goals of 37 yards to open the scoring, 18 yards to make it 6-0 midway through the second half and 43 yards to stretch the Great Danes’ lead to 16-10 going into the fourth quarter. Jameson Wang was 22-of-31 passing for 187 yards and a touchdown for Cornell.

