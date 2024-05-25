Burke, Tennessee eliminate Mississippi State from SEC Tournament with 6-5 comeback win

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Blake Burke went 3 for 3, including the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, to help Tennessee rally and beat Mississippi State 6-5 in an elimination game at the SEC Tournament. Top-seeded Tennessee (48-11) plays No. 8 seed Vanderbilt in the single-elimination semifinals. Bryce Chance led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk but ended the inning when he was thrown out by catcher Cannon Peebles while trying to steal second. The call was confirmed by replay review and Burke hit a 1-1 pitch over the wall in right center to lead off the eighth and give the Volunteers a 6-5 lead. onnor Hujsak and Dakota Jordan hit back-to-back two-RBI singles to give Mississippi State (38-21) a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

