Burger homers for 4th straight game, sends Marlins past reeling Phillies 5-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Burger homered in the fourth straight game, Valente Bellozo tossed seven shutout innings and the 75-loss Miami Marlins kept the Philadelphia Phillies in a summer swoon that has cost them the best record in baseball with a 5-0 win on Tuesday night. Taijuan Walker allowed three runs and walked three over four innings in his first start for the Phillies since June 21. Bellozo struck out four and walked one. Burger hit his 23rd homer of the season and 13th since the All-Star break in the third inning.

