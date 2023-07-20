Bunker save at the last hole helps McIlroy stay alive at British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy pumped his fist after his 10-foot putt dropped at the 18th hole at Royal Liverpool. It was only a par putt but it felt like much more than that at the British Open. Moments earlier he was standing up against the face of a bunker potentially facing the kind of big score that could have ruined his first round and chances of finally ending a nine-year drought in the majors. He pulled off an up-and-down to a big roar from the crowd after draining a 10-footer to close out an even-par round of 71. He is five shots off the lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.