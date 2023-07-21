Bunker mentality: British Open changes rake pattern in pot bunkers at Hoylake

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The small bunkers at Royal Liverpool are still not the place to be in the British Open. They just aren’t quite as bad as they were in the opening round. The R&A decided to make some adjustments by raking the sand one ridge up the vetted walls. The trouble in the opening round was raking them flat. That’s typical at an Open, but the bunkers are small at Hoylake and too any shots were settling against the face. That explains some of the big numbers, like the 9 Justin Thomas made on the 18th hole on Thursday.

