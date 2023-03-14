Bundesliga’s longest serving coach keeps going at Freiburg

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — The Bundesliga’s longest serving coach is nowhere near finished yet. Freiburg says Christian Streich and his coaching team have extended their contracts with the club. It did not give the length of the new deals. But Streich has traditionally extended his contract by only a year every season since he took over the modest club from the southwest of Germany in December 2011. Streich has already overseen more Bundesliga games in charge of Freiburg than any other. His team faces Juventus in the Europa League on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.