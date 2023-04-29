Bundesliga’s battle for Champions League places intensifies

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Leverkusen's Robert Andrich, left, and Berlin's Janik Haberer, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 29, 2023.Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreas Gora]

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has drawn with Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 to stay third in the Bundesliga. Both Freiburg and Leipzig have won their games to intensify the battle for Champions League qualification. Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan scored for Freiburg to win in Cologne 1-0 and stay fourth, just behind Union on goal difference. Christopher Nkunku’s first-half strike was enough for Leipzig to win at Hoffenheim 1-0 and move to two points behind both Union and Freiburg. The top four qualify for Europe’s premier competition. Four rounds remain after this weekend.

