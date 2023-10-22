Bundesliga top-scorer Serhou Guirassy out several weeks for Stuttgart with left hamstring injury

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga top-scorer Serhou Guirassy has been ruled out for several weeks for Stuttgart with a left hamstring injury. Stuttgart says the 27-year-old Guirassy has a “minor muscle injury at the back of the left thigh” and that he will not be available for “several weeks.” The Guinea forward suffered the injury shortly after scoring the opening goal against Union Berlin in Stuttgart’s 3-0 win Saturday. It was Guirassy’s 14th goal in just eight Bundesliga games so far this season. Guirassy’s goals helped Stuttgart win its last six games. The team is second in the Bundesliga after eight rounds.

