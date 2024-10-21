Bundesliga straggler Bochum fires coach after 8 games in charge and no wins

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Last-place Bundesliga club Bochum has fired coach Peter Zeidler after he failed to win any of his first eight games in charge. Bochum said late Sunday it was releasing Zeidler and sporting director Marc Lettau from their roles because “conviction is lacking” that the team could avoid relegation from the German top division under their management. Zeidler lost six of the seven Bundesliga games during his tenure and his last game was a 3-1 loss at Hoffenheim on Saturday. His team was also knocked out of the German Cup.

