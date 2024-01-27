Bundesliga leader Leverkusen signs forward Iglesias on loan from Betis

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen has signed Spanish forward Borja Iglesias on loan from Real Betis as cover for the injured Victor Boniface. The deal to sign Iglesias until the end of the season was announced as the final whistle blew in Leverkusen’s 0-0 draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach. Leverkusen leads the league by two points from Bayern Munich. Iglesias did not score in 11 games for Betis in the Spanish league this season. Leverkusen’s top scorer Boniface needed surgery after muscle and tendon injuries to his right adductor while on international duty with Nigeria.

