Bundesliga game stopped after goalkeeper is struck by object thrown from the stands

BERLIN (AP) — A Bundesliga game between Union Berlin and Bochum has been stopped after Bochum’s goalkeeper was struck on the head by an object apparently thrown from the stands. Patrick Drewes was preparing to take a goalkick at 1-1 in added time when he was hit by the object on Saturday. He sat down and was given medical treatment. The referee took both teams off the field and it was not immediately clear if the game would resume.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.