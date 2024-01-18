Bundesliga game between Mainz and Union Berlin postponed because of ice in the stadium

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — A Bundesliga game scheduled for Friday between Mainz and Union Berlin has been postponed because of ice in the stadium. Host Mainz says it has concerns about “security risks for spectators” because of large amounts of ice in the stands at the MEWA Arena and on roads leading to the stadium. A section for standing spectators is particularly affected. No new date has yet been set for the game. It is the second Bundesliga game this season to be called off because of snow and ice. Both involved Union Berlin.

