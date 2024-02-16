Bundesliga fan protests with tennis balls and toy cars interrupt Werder Bremen win

BERLIN (AP) — Werder Bremen has beaten Cologne 1-0 in a game interrupted by fan protests in the Bundesliga. The game was halted for several minutes after tennis balls and remote control cars were tossed on to the pitch. It was the latest show of opposition to a proposed deal to sell a future stake in the league to a private equity investor. When the action restarted, Justin Njinmah scored for visiting Bremen. Bremen climbed into seventh spot. Cologne remains third from bottom, six points from safety.

