Bundesliga fan protests with tennis balls and toy cars interrupt Werder Bremen win

By The Associated Press
Bremen's Justin Njinmah, left, celebrates scoring with teammate Anthony Jung during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Koln and Werder Bremen at RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany, Friday Fab. 16, 2024. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rolf Vennenbernd]

BERLIN (AP) — Werder Bremen has beaten Cologne 1-0 in a game interrupted by fan protests in the Bundesliga. The game was halted for several minutes after tennis balls and remote control cars were tossed on to the pitch. It was the latest show of opposition to a proposed deal to sell a future stake in the league to a private equity investor. When the action restarted, Justin Njinmah scored for visiting Bremen. Bremen climbed into seventh spot. Cologne remains third from bottom, six points from safety.

