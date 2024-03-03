Bunbury’s late PK goal earns Nashville 1-1 draw with Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute and Nashville earned a 1-1 draw, spoiling the home opener for the Colorado Rapids and new coach Chris Armas. Bunbury’s equalizer for Nashville (0-0-2) followed a foul on Rapids substitute forward Jonathan Lewis. Colorado (0-2-0) never did find the net, but the Rapids grabbed the lead on an own-goal by Nashville defender Shaq Moore two minutes into the second half.

