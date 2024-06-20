Bumrah leads India to 47-run win over Afghanistan in Super Eight at T20 World Cup

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets for just seven runs as India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs in their Super Eight clash at the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday. Bumrah’s four-over spell was aided by Arshdeep Singh who finished with 3-36. Afghanistan was bowled out for 134 runs. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav scored 53 off 28 balls — his fifth T20 World Cup half-century — as India reached 181-8 in 20 overs after opting to bat. India’s next Super Eight game is on Saturday, against Bangladesh in Antigua. Afghanistan will play Australia in St. Vincent, also on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.