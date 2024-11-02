Bummer reaches $13M, 2-year deal with Braves, who guarantee additional $4M to López

ATLANTA (AP) — Left-hander Aaron Bummer agreed to a $13 million, two-year contract with the Atlanta Braves, who reached a revised $30 million, three-year deal with All-Star Reynaldo López that guarantees the right-hander an additional $4 million. Atlanta had a $7.25 million option on Bummer with a $1.25 million buyout as part of a $16 million, five-year contract he signed with the Chicago White Sox. He gets salaries of $3.5 million next season and $9.5 million in 2026. López’s deal has salaries of $8 million in 2025, $14 million in 2026 and $8 million in 2027.

