Bumgarner gets MRI, remains scheduled to make next start

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner returned to Phoenix to be evaluated by medical staff after he felt fatigue during his first start this season. The 33-year-old left-hander allowed five runs, four hits and four walks in Arizona’s 10-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. Trayce Thompson hit a grand slam in a five-run first inning, the first of his three home runs in the game. Bumgarner, a four-time All-Star, is beginning his fourth season with the Diamondbacks. He was 7-15 with a 4.88 ERA in 30 starts last season.

