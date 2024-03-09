Bulls’ Zach LaVine says he’s ahead of schedule after foot surgery. Lonzo Ball also makes progress

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine says his recovery from season-ending surgery on his right foot is ahead of schedule. LaVine had surgery on Feb. 8. He said it was to repair a nonunion Jones fracture, meaning part of the base of his fifth metatarsal was floating in his foot. The original timeline for his return was four to six months, which would put the two-time All-Star on track to be ready for training camp. Also, Coach Billy Donovan said Lonzo Ball has started sprinting and cutting during on-court drills in controlled, noncontact situations. Ball has not played since January 2022 because of three procedures on his left knee.

