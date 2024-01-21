Bulls’ Zach LaVine is out indefinitely with sprained right ankle

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is out indefinitely because of a sprained right ankle. LaVine missed Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Coach Billy Donovan did not have a timeline for his return. The two-time All-Star rolled his ankle in the third quarter of Thursday’s win at Toronto. He returned for a four-minute stint later in the period and played two minutes in the fourth quarter of that game. Donovan was not sure if LaVine would accompany the team on a three-game trip to Phoenix, the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland that starts on Monday. He missed 17 games because of inflammation in his right foot, and the Bulls went 10-7 in that span. They won five of seven following his return. LaVine is averaging 19.5 points.

