Bulls, Thunder finalize deal sending Josh Giddey to Chicago, Alex Caruso to OKC

CHICAGO (AP) — The Bulls and Thunder have finalized a trade sending Josh Giddey to Chicago and Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City. Giddey, a 6-foot-8, 21-year-old point guard from Australia, gets a fresh start after a challenging season in which his numbers dropped and he lost his starting job in the playoffs. He was frequently booed on the road after he was investigated following accusations by an anonymous social media user that he had an improper relationship with an underage girl. Police in Newport Beach, California, investigated and found no evidence of criminal activity, and the NBA also dropped its investigation.

