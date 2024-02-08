Bulls star Zach LaVine has surgery on his right foot

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine had season-ending surgery on his right foot on Thursday. The team announced late last week that LaVine would have an operation after he and his agency, Klutch Sports Group, consulted with team and outside medical personnel. The two-time All-Star is expected to miss four to six months. The decision to have surgery basically squashed any chance the Bulls had of trading him prior to Thursday’s deadline and created more long-term questions for the franchise. Top basketball executive Arturas Karnisovas says the team has “a great relationship with Zach” and agent Rich Paul.

