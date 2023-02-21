Bulls rule Ball out for season because of knee trouble

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have ruled point guard Lonzo Ball out for the season because of lingering discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee. The team says the focus now will be on resolving the discomfort he feels performing “high level basketball-related activities” and making “a full return” for next season. Ball hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022. He had surgery for a torn meniscus a few weeks later and experienced setbacks when he tried to ramp up basketball activities. Ball was still unable to run at full speed or even walk up stairs without experiencing discomfort when he had another operation in late September. He said at the time he expected to play this season.

