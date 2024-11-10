Bulls pull off comeback to beat Hawks 125-113, snap 4-game skid

ATLANTA (AP) — After trailing for the majority of the game, the Chicago Bulls stormed back in the second half to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 125-113, snapping a four-game losing streak on Saturday night.

Atlanta outscored Chicago 37-24 in the first quarter and led by as many as 18, but the Bulls started the fourth quarter with a 14-3 run, took their first lead of the game, 104-101, with 7:35 left in regulation and never looked back.

Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds. Zack LaVine and Coby White also scored 18 points. Josh Giddey scored 13 points and Patrick Williams tallied 10.

Trae Young had his third double-double in as many games with 14 points and 16 assists, but the effort was wasted for a second game in a row.

