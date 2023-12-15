Bulls open 25-point first-quarter lead in Miami, team’s largest since Jordan era

By The Associated Press
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass the ball as Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) and guard Coby White (0) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

MIAMI (AP) — The Chicago Bulls had a start the likes of which the franchise hadn’t seen since the Michael Jordan era on Thursday night. The Bulls jumped out to a 33-8 lead in Miami. It was the team’s biggest first-quarter lead in nearly 27 years. The Bulls made 13 of their first 17 shots. The last time Chicago had a bigger first-quarter lead was Jan. 31, 1997, at Golden State. Jordan made a jumper late in the opening quarter to give the Bulls a 27-point edge at 35-8. Chicago went on to win that game 115-92 and eventually won the NBA title that season.

