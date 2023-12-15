Bulls open 25-point first-quarter lead in Miami, team’s largest since Jordan era

MIAMI (AP) — The Chicago Bulls had a start the likes of which the franchise hadn’t seen since the Michael Jordan era on Thursday night. The Bulls jumped out to a 33-8 lead in Miami. It was the team’s biggest first-quarter lead in nearly 27 years. The Bulls made 13 of their first 17 shots. The last time Chicago had a bigger first-quarter lead was Jan. 31, 1997, at Golden State. Jordan made a jumper late in the opening quarter to give the Bulls a 27-point edge at 35-8. Chicago went on to win that game 115-92 and eventually won the NBA title that season.

