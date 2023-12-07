Bulls guard Zach LaVine needs 3 to 4 more weeks of rehab on right foot

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine could be sidelined through the rest of December because of inflammation in his right foot. The Bulls said Wednesday night after their 111-100 victory over Charlotte that the two-time All-Star will need three to four more weeks of rehab. LaVine missed his third straight game, with Chicago going 3-0. LaVine signed a five-year, $215.16 million extension after the 2021-22 season. He’s averaging 21 points in 18 games — and has been the topic of recent trade speculation.

