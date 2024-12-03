Bulls guard Coby White sidelined by a left ankle injury for game versus Nets

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is sidelined for the team’s game against Brooklyn because of a sprained left ankle. White got hurt in the first half of Friday night’s 138-129 loss to Boston. The 24-year-old White played in Chicago’s first 21 games this season, averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 assists. Bulls forward Patrick Williams missed his seventh consecutive game because of inflammation in his left foot. But coach Billy Donovan says Williams is beginning to ramp up again.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.