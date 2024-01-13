Bulls fans boo when Jerry Krause honored during Ring of Honor ceremony, leaving widow upset

CHICAGO (AP) — A halftime ceremony honoring Chicago Bulls greats was spoiled Friday night as United Center fans booed former general manager Jerry Krause, apparently moving his widow to tears. Krause was one of 13 members of the inaugural class for the Bulls’ “Ring of Honor,” and was being recognized as the architect of their six championship teams. Having died in 2017, Krause was represented by his widow, Thelma, who was visibly upset by a torrent of booing from fans in the United Center and remained seated rather than acknowledge the crowd.

