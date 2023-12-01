Bulls expect Zach LaVine to miss a week with a sore right foot

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls say they expect Zach LaVine to miss a week because of a sore right foot. LaVine, averaging 21 points, did not play in the Bulls’ surprising overtime win over Milwaukee on Thursday night. The two-time All-Star exited a blowout loss at Boston on Tuesday. The Bulls have home games against New Orleans on Saturday and Charlotte on Wednesday before visiting San Antonio on Dec. 8. DeMar DeRozan also missed the win over the Bucks, with a sprained left ankle. But with their two best players sidelined, the Bulls won for just the sixth time in 20 games this season.

